Tradewind Voyages' Golden Horizon will sail from Harwich on 1 July

Tradewind Voyages has appointed Alan McGrory as its new chief executive ahead of Golden Horizons’ arrival in the UK.

McGrory, who has previously held senior positions within cruise, said he was "looking forward to working with our trade partners" to promote the line’s ship.

The 272-passenger tall ship Golden Horizon departed from Split in Croatia yesterday and is heading for the UK.

Former chief executive Stuart McQuaker and product director Oliver Hammerer left the company last month.

The 2022/23 program for Golden Horizon features four new collections, with 23 different voyages, which will see the ship calling at more than 20 countries.