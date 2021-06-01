A "dress rehearsal" of Tradewind Voyages’ new ship Golden Horizon has been cancelled

A "dress rehearsal" of Tradewind Voyages’ new ship Golden Horizon has been cancelled

A "dress rehearsal" of Tradewind Voyages’ new ship Golden Horizon, set to depart from Portsmouth on 22 June, has been cancelled due to an extension in Covid restrictions limiting ship capacity.

It comes following the government’s decision to delay the easing of coronavirus restrictions until 19 July - meaning cruise ships can only operate with up to 1,000 passengers or 50% capacity, (whichever figure is lower).

The 272-passenger tall ship departed from Split in Croatia on Thursday (10 June).

Travellers due to embark on the sailing are being informed of the cancellation by Tradewind Voyages.

A spokesperson for the line said: "Following the prime minister’s update we have been hard at work redesigning our UK season.

"We are attempting to accommodate our guests within the extended 50% capacity rule following the latest government advice.

"We have taken the decision not to operate the dress rehearsal on 22 June and will be contacting all affected guests over the next 24 hours to offer potential alternatives so that they may experience Golden Horizon in a safe way."