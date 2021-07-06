The offer includes an all-inclusive, five night Dover round-trip from 19 July for £525pp and a seven-night "staycation" voyage on 24 July for £750pp.

On the 31 July, the vessel will embark on a four-night Dover to Harwich sailing. It is available for £426 per customer with the discount.

It comes after Tradewind’s head of sales Mark Schmitt told TTG the line is working with "almost every agent in the UK".

"All of the agents’ and consumers’ money is safe with us, which is so important. Our covid policy also helps to give peace of mind to agents and consumers. Everything is protected with us," said Schmitt onboard the line’s trade showcase sailing for Golden Horizon this week.

"Trade is so important to our business model, and I hope they can make the most of these deals."

Business development manager Rachel Healey, said an agent training portal and extra resources to help sell Golden Horizon were "being looked at", adding it was something the company would like to see implemented in "the long-term".