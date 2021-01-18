Tradewind Voyages is giving customers more time to pay their balances

Cruise operator Tradewind Voyages is offering customers more time to pay their final balances for departures between April and August.

The line said that clients only have to pay their balances 60 days before departure on voyages operating up to the end of August 2021 – down from the previous 90-day requirement for payment.

Tradewind Voyages’ sales and marketing director Jeremy McKenna said: “We have made this change following guest feedback. Customers with whom we have already spoken have welcomed this move, especially in the current climate.”

The new balance payment terms apply to all voyages departing between 22 April and 28 August 2021.

Tradewind Voyages said it would advise guests and agents separately on the change to balance payments.