Star Clippers, which originally ordered the ship from Croatia shipyard Brodosplit, said it had “instructed” English authorities to “arrest” Golden Horizon in Dover on Thursday (15 July).





The move by Star Clippers comes as part of a long-running dispute the line is having with Brodosplit.

Star Clippers stated that Golden Horizon would be released immediately when Brodosplit paid its debt to Star Clippers.



“Earlier today (15 July), the English authorities have upon instruction of Star Clippers and with leave from the Admiralty Marshall arrested the vessel Golden Horizon in Dover,” said Star Clippers in statement.



“Despite several payment demands, Croatian shipyard Brodosplit refused to voluntarily discharge its outstanding financial obligations to Star Clippers which made an arrest unavoidable.



“Star Clippers has advised the Brodosplit group that upon proper payment of the debt owed to Star Clippers, the ship will be released from arrest immediately.”



Tradewind Voyages has been approached by TTG for comment on the situation.



The ship had been due to leave Dover on a Long Weekend Voyage to Cowes on Thursday (15 July).

However, live shipping data from the MarineTraffic website showed Golden Horizon was still docked in Dover on Friday (16 July) morning.

Golden Dawn completed a trade showcase sailing from Dover on Thursday (15 July).