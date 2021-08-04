The 272-passenger tallship is currently completing its inaugural season in the UK before sailing to Croatia on 14 August.

From 12 November, the vessel will operate a revised winter schedule starting in Barbados and calling at St Barts, St Kitts, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Gaudeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, Tobago, Grenada, Grenadines and St Vincent.

Tradewind chief Alan McGrory said the continuing "situation" in Australia and other destinations the line planned to visit led to the decision to reschedule.

"We sincerely thank our agent partners and their clients who are being extremely understanding as we work to accommodate guests on future voyages," McGrory added.

"We are pleased to offer an exciting schedule across the Caribbean that takes in smaller ports of call to visit some of the most exquisite destinations in the region. The Australian guests will get to experience the exact same adventures 12 months later than planned."

An update on the full revised schedule for the 2022/23 voyages will be available later this month.

Caribbean voyages will go on sale later this month, complemented with a new brochure.