The line’s original “dress rehearsal” cruise, due to depart Portsmouth on 22 June, had to be axed due to the government’s extension to Covid-19 capacity limits on ships.



Tradewind Voyages now plans to operate two seven-day voyages with a 50% capacity limit departing on 1 and 7 July, which will sail from Portland along the coast of southern England, visiting destinations such as Falmouth, Dartmouth and Poole.



“All guests who are booked on the initial dress rehearsal voyage will be contacted directly or by their travel agent in due course and offered the option to either transfer to one of our two new dress rehearsal voyages, transfer to another voyage currently on sale or to receive a full refund,” said the line in a statement.





The company said it would also be opening its phone lines on Saturday (19 June) from 10am to 2pm to answer questions from guests.