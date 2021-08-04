The SPAA said on Thursday (5 August) it would now be early summer 2022 before agents in Scotland will "have any realistic revenue" despite France’s "amber plus" status being scrapped and the greater likelihood of stability of travel rules for Spain and Greece.



SPAA president Joanne Dooey said that the announcement, which saw a further seven countries added to the UK’s green list and the UAE and Qatar return to the amber list, wasn’t without merit, though, stressing it would hopefully "restore some public confidence in travel".



However, she said Scotland’s travel sector remained "in desperate need" of sectoral support. “These changes may prove to be too little too late for the Scottish market, in particular due to the timing of the Scottish school summer holidays," said Dooey.



"As these changes come into force on Sunday [8 August], many families will be preparing for the return to school of some pupils in the coming week. It means that the next time travel agents will have any realistic revenue will be early summer 2022.



"We reiterate our call for Scottish agents to be given business disruption support similar to that being given to our colleagues in Wales by the Welsh government.”