The government’s traffic light list will be reviewed every three weeks transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed, as he warned people “should not be travelling to ’amber’ countries for leisure.
Details of the how the government’s new traffic light system will work were revealed this evening (Friday 10 May) as Shapps revealed the destinations which would be categorised as Red Amber and Green.
He confirmed the lists would be reviewed every three weeks, “informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data”.
The government stressed its priority “remains to protect public health,” which is why it said, the “‘green’ list is currently very small, with only 12 countries and territories. "If the epidemiological situation improves worldwide, it is expected that there will be more opportunities for leisure travel with a greater number of destinations added," it said.
In total, 12 countries and territories have been added to the green list. However the government was quick to dissuade those still hoping to travel to amber destinations, warning “the virus is still spreading in many parts of the world, people should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure.”
It added that 10-day managed hotel quarantine requirements would remain in place for those permitted to return to England from ‘red’ countries, “and quarantine at home alongside stringent testing will be required for those returning from ‘amber’ destinations”.
The government confirmed a “Green Watchlist” would be published “in the future”, to indicate when a country is likely to turn amber.
Elsewhere it was confirmed that people in England who have both vaccine doses will be able to demonstrate their Covid vaccination status via the NHS app from 17 May.
Those without access to the app can request a letter from the NHS proving their vaccination status by calling 119, from 17 May. The government added that test results will not be stated in the app and the process for booking and presenting test results for travel remains unchanged.
“Today marks the first step in our cautious return to international travel,” said Shapps. “This is a new way of doing things, and people should expect travel to be different this summer – with longer checks at the borders, as part of tough measures to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country and putting our fantastic vaccine rollout at risk.”