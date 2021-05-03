Details of the how the government’s new traffic light system will work were revealed this evening (Friday 10 May) as Shapps revealed the destinations which would be categorised as Red Amber and Green.

He confirmed the lists would be reviewed every three weeks, “informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data”.

The government stressed its priority “remains to protect public health,” which is why it said, the “‘green’ list is currently very small, with only 12 countries and territories. "If the epidemiological situation improves worldwide, it is expected that there will be more opportunities for leisure travel with a greater number of destinations added," it said.

In total, 12 countries and territories have been added to the green list. However the government was quick to dissuade those still hoping to travel to amber destinations, warning “the virus is still spreading in many parts of the world, people should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure.”