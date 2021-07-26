Prime minister Boris Johnson is understood to be on the verge of scrapping government plans for a so-called "amber watchlist" before they even come into effect following the backlash from travellers, the travel industry and his own cabinet.



At the weekend, chancellor Rishi Sunak urged the PM to simplify the system, and Johnson himself on Monday (2 August) said he wanted "simple, user-friendly" travel rules that balanced risk in terms of the threat posed by new Covid-19 variants against people’s need and want to travel.



The government was warned by travel industry leaders an amber watchlist risked throwing summer holiday travel into chaos, particularly to amber list hotspots such as Spain and Greece to which they said travellers weren’t prepared to risk the prospect of hotel quarantine.



On Tuesday, the BBC – citing "government sources" – reported the amber watchlist plan would be scrapped, although a review of the traffic light regime is still understood to be due this week.