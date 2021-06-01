The government has been urged to use the traffic light system 'as intended' to restart international travel (Credit: Benn McGuinness / Unsplash)

The government has been urged to use the traffic light system 'as intended' to restart international travel (Credit: Benn McGuinness / Unsplash)

The UK government needs to start using the traffic light system “as intended” to get international travel restarted this summer.

Abta’s Travel Matters virtual conference heard the industry “could work with” the current traffic light system if the government used the framework in a “transparent” way.

Confidence in the system has been undermined through the sudden removal of Portugal from the green list earlier this month and expectations are low about many countries being added to the quarantine-free list during the next review due later this week.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “Unfortunately the government broke it before it even began. The framework is there but we’ve not had the opportunity to implement it as intended.

“It’s something we can work with if it works in a very transparent manner. The communication when countries move and the criteria associated with that is very opaque. Businesses and consumers cannot plan and we cannot advise.