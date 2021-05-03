TravelSupermarket has reported a big uplift in demand for Portugal following its green designation.

The destination made up 29% of all package holiday searches on the price comparison site over the weekend, with the Algarve dominating. Madeira also sparked some interest, as did Lisbon.

Conversely, price comparison searches for package holidays to the Maldives and Turkey, both now on the red list, decreased by 28%.

Spain’s search share fell from 17% to 9% and Greece’s from 9% to 5% in the past week.

TravelSupermarket’s Emma Coulthurst said: “This week (3-8 May 2021), package holiday price comparison searches have been dominated by Israel and Portugal - 33% of all searches for these two countries.”