The UK government recently confirmed the introduction of a three-tier traffic light system to categorise countries by Covid risk ahead of the resumption of international travel from England.

Unfortunately, we do not yet know which countries will be placed in each category, although this is expected in early May.

We do, however, have a good indication as to what rules will be in place depending on whether a country is categorised "Red", "Amber" or "Green".



Countries will be categorised based on Covid-19 risk, including levels of Covid vaccination and success of vaccination programmes.

The measures only govern the rules for returning to the UK; individual countries may have their own additional Covid border controls and measures travellers will need to comply with to enter.



The Global Travel Taskforce has confirmed the government will publish a green list, highlighting the countries with the lowest perceived Covid risk, but that still doesn’t mean your clients can just hop on a plane as they once did.

What if my client’s destination is green?

If your customer has a green country booked then, provided you can supply the services they have booked, the booking should continue as normal. Customers may not want to travel if they have to pay an additional fee for a PCR test but, as this does not trigger the right to a full refund under the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs), they will be subject to the normal cancellation charges as set out in your booking conditions should they wish to cancel for this reason.