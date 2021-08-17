There are also concerns raised about the prospect of the August bank holiday weekend leading to a surge in new Covid cases, and as well as a diplomatic spat in Cyprus.

The shocking blasts at Kabul airport, meanwhile, understandably overshadow many other issues, command ing considerable column inches in Friday’s papers and online bulletins.

Here is are the latest headlines affecting travel on Friday (27 August).



Travel industry slams traffic lights update

Ministers faced a furious backlash after they failed to open up any new major holiday destinations for quarantine-free holidays. It had been hoped Turkey would move from the red travel list to amber, meaning double-jabbed travellers could visit without having to quarantine for the first time in nearly a year. (The Daily Mail)

No great comfort for travel in latest update

Little has changed for the travel industry after Montenegro and Thailand were named as new additions to the UK’s travel red list. Just seven countries went green in a downbeat government update that offered slim pickings for late summer holidaymakers. (The Telegraph)



Bank holiday Covid surge expected



Health officials are braced for a bank holiday surge of coronavirus cases as millions venture to the tourism hotspots and about 500,000 people head to music festivals. Cases in Cornwall and Devon have reached record levels as infection rates among teenagers saw a five-fold increase after the Boardmasters festival in Newquay this month. (The Guardian)



Cyprus tensions increase



Tensions have increased on Cyprus as the divided island’s Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities exchange barbs over the decision by the Greek Cypriot government to cancel the passports of senior Turkish Cypriot officials. The two sides are in dispute over plans to reopen territory sealed off since the 1974 invasion by Turkey. (The Guardian)