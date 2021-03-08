Trailfinders believes the public will accept some risk in order to travel

Trailfinders has called for a resumption of travel on 17 May, arguing restrictions can be reimposed if infection spreads.

In its submission to the Global Travel Taskforce, the agency said: “We would ban cars, sport and even childbirth if we didn’t accept some risk.”

Trailfinders said that with more than half the UK’s population now vaccinated, “zero risk is a fool’s mission”.

It asked: “Does the vaccine stop transmission? In the absence of data to prove otherwise, we should surely take the optimistic view. Restrictions can always be re-imposed later if the vaccinated are found to transmit.”

It called for some key steps on 12 April, when the government is due to issue guidance on overseas travel. They include the recognition of vaccination certificates and global adoption of the Iata Travel Pass.

Trailfinders also wants the removal of travel restrictions for the vaccinated. “Allow those with a vaccine certificate to return to the UK without quarantine or testing if returning from a country on the green list,” it said, adding travel to red list destinations should only require quarantine on return “if there are serious health concerns over a new strain from that destination”.

“There is a case to remove these restrictions after a first jab, given a reported 80% efficacy.”

For those not vaccinated, Trailfinders argues travel to all green list destinations should be permitted with a negative test 72 hours before returning home “and no quarantine”. The same should apply to red list countries, it said, but with quarantine for 10 days.

The agency also argues FCDO advice should only apply to red list countries or those “whose health services are failing to cope”.

“This will resolve the serious issue that has existed for travel insurance since March 2020,” it said.

Trailfinders also said under 18s should be treated “as if they are vaccinated” to permit family holidays.

The agency also warned against the further issuing of Refund Credit Notes.

“RCN’s are anti-consumer, anti-competitive and anti-taxpayer when you consider that taxpayers underwrite the Atol guarantee,” it said.

“If under-capitalised travel organisers cannot afford to refund consumers now, the picture only gets worse over time as operating costs eat up more of their clients’ money. The fact that travel organisers are allowed to misappropriate clients’ money as ‘working capital’ is a long running regulatory shortcoming.”