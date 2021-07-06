Trailfinders wants the government to take measures to end "confusion" for holidaymakers

Trailfinders wants the government to take measures to end "confusion" for holidaymakers

Trailfinders has called for the government to take a series of measures to remove hurdles to travel and end “confusion” for passengers.

The high street agency chain welcomed the government’s move to end quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from amber list countries from next Monday (19 July).





“However, hurdles and confusion remain, which must be addressed in the 15 July update to be fair to travellers,” said Trailfinders in a blog.