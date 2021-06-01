Trailfinders founder and chairman Mike Gooley has received a knighthood for services to business and charity.

Gooley was granted his knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Trailfinders was founded in 1970 with a staff of four by the former SAS officer.

In 1972, the company became the UK’s first flight consolidator and was one of the first to be licensed by Iata in 1979.

It now has 39 travel centres centres across the UK.

Gooley received a CBE in 2007 for services to the travel industry and to charity through the Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity.