The travel company said data showed only 354 or 5% of positive tests from travellers had been genomically sequenced in one three-week period in July, which called into the question the purpose of the government insisting on PCR tests for international travel.

“On this basis, the government is either not terribly concerned about new variants or believe only a very small number of tests are needed to establish them,” said Trailfinders in a blog.

“With only one in 1,412 tests of returning travellers sequenced, are day two and day eight PCR tests contrived to discourage travel, rather than aid health control?”

Trailfinders suggested that instead of making all returning travellers take a PCR test, there should be “the equivalent of a random bag check at customs”, with only one in every 1,412 people who fill in a passenger locator form (PLF) being required to take a day two PCR test.

“Even the fully vaccinated returning from green list countries, with very few cases, are required to undergo a day two test. Is the reason for these tests to deter travel rather than to uncover new variants? The data suggests this may well be the case,” added the company.