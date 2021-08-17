Trailfinders is keeping up the pressure on government over its stance on testing in an attempt to "break down one more of the remaining barriers to enjoying our much cherished holidays".
The firm has followed up its call, made earlier this week, to scrap PCR testing on return to the UK with a new regime it believes could be more effective at catching variants, while also easing the "stress, hassle and cost" to travellers of the current system.
"The government’s justification for PCR testing, mandated on all arrivals into the UK, is based on identifying new variants of concern in order to understand transmission and slow their spread," said Trailfinders, claiming – however – that despite this rationale, "only a small fraction" of tests are being genomically sequenced.
It points towards revelations from chair of parliament’s transport select committee, Huw Merriman MP, who earlier this month said only a fraction – around 5% – of positive PCR tests were actually being sent for sequencing.
"If arrival testing must endure, surely a little ingenuity would help matters, starting with the double jabbed," said Trailfinders.
It is instead suggesting one in every 50 fully vaccinated UK citizens arriving in the country is selected, at random, for lateral flow testing. "This can be done on a voluntary basis, on the assumption sufficient numbers would take it up," said Trailfinders.
"The government can pick up the tab of this vastly reduced and cheaper testing regime, and other than the mild inconvenience of a 10-minute diversion before leaving the airport, volunteers will be free to go about their daily lives. The small minority who test positive will [then] be offered a free of charge PCR test.
"From the government’s perspective, they will achieve the same, if not better results, as they have capacity to sequence every positive test, rather than the tiny amount they are currently achieving," Trailfinders added.
"Given that a variant of concern that causes more severe illness is yet to be uncovered, one might argue that even this approach is too much. But at least it goes some way to removing a degree of stress, hassle and cost, thus breaking down one more of the remaining barriers to enjoying our much cherished holidays."