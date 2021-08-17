The firm has followed up its call, made earlier this week, to scrap PCR testing on return to the UK with a new regime it believes could be more effective at catching variants, while also easing the "stress, hassle and cost" to travellers of the current system.



"The government’s justification for PCR testing, mandated on all arrivals into the UK, is based on identifying new variants of concern in order to understand transmission and slow their spread," said Trailfinders, claiming – however – that despite this rationale, "only a small fraction" of tests are being genomically sequenced.



It points towards revelations from chair of parliament’s transport select committee, Huw Merriman MP, who earlier this month said only a fraction – around 5% – of positive PCR tests were actually being sent for sequencing.

"If arrival testing must endure, surely a little ingenuity would help matters, starting with the double jabbed," said Trailfinders.