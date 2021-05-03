India has been devastated by the Covid outbreak (Pic: Naveed Ahmed/Unsplash)

Long-haul specialist TransIndus is appealing for help for a charity working to alleviate the impact of Covid-19 in India.

TransIndus is seeking donations to be made direct to iPartner India, which has numerous projects in the country. It is currently securing oxygen concentrators, cylinders, face secure masks, PPE Kits, bedsheets, hand-sanitisers and other basic resources.

TransIndus said: “First-hand reports from family, friends and colleagues on the ground in the capital, the worst hit city, remain disturbing; with news of severe shortages of not only medicines, supplies, equipment and oxygen and even basics like wood for the funeral pyre.”

IPartner said the situation outside cities “is worse, unimaginable”.

“There is an urgent need to provide oxygen to those needlessly dying in hospitals due to the shortage of it,” it said.

“As critically ill patients are being turned away from hospitals, there is a need to provide essential medicines, food and even oxygen supplies to those struggling to survive at home.”

A 6,000-litre oxygen cylinder costs £250 and refilling it £25, while a two-week food supply for 10 families is £35.

The charity added: “We are being flooded with cries for help. Civil society-led efforts are the only ones actually reaching people in distress.”