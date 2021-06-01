Jonathan Wall said Oliver Dowden admitted he hadn't fully appreciated how the financial side of the travel industry worked

A leading travel accountant is urging the travel trade to contact their local MPs following a successful meeting with his representative culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

Jonathan Wall, managing director of Elman Wall, met with Dowden, MP for Hertsmere, on 25 June, two days after the Travel Day of Action.

“I contacted him a couple of weeks ago and was subsequently invited to a constituency meeting,” Wall told TTG.

“[Advantage chief executive] Julia Lo Bue Said had mentioned to me, ‘who better than an accountant in travel to tell the government how money is earned in the travel industry’, so I thought this was a really good opportunity to describe to my MP how it works and why this sector needs urgent support.”

Wall said he explained why many businesses still have no income, despite countries being added to the green list and some customers booking breaks for 2022/23. And he used an analogy about the restaurant chain Nandos to demonstrate his point. “I stressed that it’s not like going to Nandos, which might be closed one day, but then can open the next day and start taking money immediately from day one.

“Even though countries have been placed on the green list, I explained that money won’t be coming in today. He said he hadn’t fully appreciated how it worked.”