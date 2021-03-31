Restart Grants of up to £6,000 are open to "non-essential" retail businesses

Restart Grants of up to £6,000 are open to "non-essential" retail businesses

High street travel agencies can apply to their local councils for one-off Restart Grants of up to £6,000 per premises from Thursday (1 April).

The government’s latest Covid-19 support scheme is designed to help "non-essential" retail businesses to reopen safely from 12 April and gives local councils “discretion whether businesses meet the eligibility criteria for this grant scheme”.

Restart Grants are available to businesses in the non-essential retail sector, which are based in England, pay business rates and are trading on 1 April 2021.

“If you’re a ratepaying, non-essential retail business located in England, you could receive up to £6,000 per premises to help you relaunch trading over the coming months,” said Abta in a tweet.

“If you are a travel business operating in England and are not eligible for the Restart Grants, you may be able to access funding through the Additional Restrictions Grant instead.”

Businesses should go to their local council’s website to find out how to apply for the Restart Grant.