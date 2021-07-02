Joan and Graeme Brett, owners of Westoe Travel in South Shields, celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary on Sunday (4 July)

Joan and Graeme Brett, owners of Westoe Travel, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday (4 July).

The veteran agents have run the South Shields-based company since January 1989.

The pair, who met at a local church, originally planned to visit America to mark the milestone, before they had to replace it with a weekend getaway at a lodge in Yorkshire due to overseas travel restrictions.

Graeme said: "We both love to travel and explore new places but our favourite destinations are Canada, Alaska and Florida.



"Looking for bears and other wildlife in a remote part of the west coast of Canada or Alaska is our perfect holiday and is our first preference for a holiday every year."

Joan told TTG how "desperate" she is to travel again.

"We always say take every opportunity we can to travel as you never know when we will be prevented from travelling," she added. "This has proved so right in the last 18 months."