Atlantic Travel and Tour America were crowned travel agents of the year at the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) event, with under and over 10 employees respectively, at a ceremony which took place on 23 January in Dublin.

Other winners include Atlas Travel Solutions and FCM Travel Solutions, which bagged best ITAA corporate travel agency; CaminoWays received best ITAA member digital marketing campaign; and J Barter Travel was given best ITAA general marketing campaign.

Siobhan Byrne Learat of Adams & Butler won best ITAA travel professional while Marie Grenham, managing director of Grenham Travel, was the recipient of the ITAA presidents’ award.

More than 500 people came to the event, which was hosted by broadcaster and journalist Bryan Dobson.

"2020 is set to be a fantastic year for the industry, as we all remain focused on our objectives for the coming year," said ITAA’s president John Spollen.

"Human beings have an inherent desire to travel and learn more about the world around them, and as travel agents, we facilitate these desires and turn dreams into reality.

"We take the stress and hassle away from clients and ensure that they receive a high level of service with a personal touch."





