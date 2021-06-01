Leaders from across the travel and aviation sectors have come together to call for the reopening of transatlantic travel ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, which starts on Friday (11 June).

The plea has been issued by the industry’s leading UK-US passenger carriers, as well as the head of the US Travel Association president Roger Dow and Heathrow airport chief John Holland-Kaye.



Airlines supporting the rallying cry include American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.



The coalition hosted a press conference on Monday (7 June) attended by all eight industry leaders, who came together to lobby US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson.