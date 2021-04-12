The UK’s five B Corp certified travel firms have came together ahead of Earth Day (22 April) help guide a "sustainable recovery" for the travel industry from the Covid crisis.

Travel by B Corp will create and share best practice among members and the wider industry on matters ranging from the environmental impact of travel to efforts to boost diversity.



B Corporations are businesses that have met verified high standards of social and environmental performance, and made pledges to balance profit and purpose.



In the UK, they include Intrepid Travel, Sawday’s, Joro Experiences, Pura Aventura and Flooglebinder. B Corp sustainable design business MaCher will serve as founding adviser to the group.



To mark Earth Day, the group will host a free online event, bringing together a panel of experts to discuss sustainable travel and how people can become more responsible travellers.



Speakers will include Zina Bencheikh, Intrepid managing director EMEA; Thomas Power, Pura Aventura founder and chief executive; Which? Travel editor Rory Boland; and Juliet Kinsman, Conde Nast Traveller sustainability editor and founder of Bouteco.



Rochelle Turner, MaCher head of research and insight, will moderate the session.