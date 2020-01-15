Agents across the south-east are taking part in the pilot initiative – an investment by companies from across travel, including TTG Media – with special bins supplied and weekly collections taking place (coinciding with BP Travel Marketing brochure deliveries) free of charge.



Designed to be placed in agencies’ storerooms, the bins can be used for shrink wrap as well as for wrapping from single brochures.



Steve Martin, general manager of BP Travel Marketing, came up with the idea alongside Hurtigruten’s UK head of marketing, Richard Adams.



Martin said: “The agents taking part have been so enthusiastic and have been looking forward to receiving their recycling bins. Our parent company Menzies Distribution can dispose of brochure wrap in an environmentally friendly way. If the trial proves successful, we hope to roll it out to a lot more agents.”



The trial scheme, which is free for agencies to take part in, was launched in November and will run for around three months, with Gold Medal and Travel 2, Hurtigruten, Intrepid, Norwegian Cruise Line, BP Travel Marketing and TTG Media as sponsors.