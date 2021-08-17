Four travel companies have raised nearly $47,000 to help support Afghan tourism workers impacted by the change of regime in the country.
Untamed Borders, Inertia Network, Soviet Tours and Lupine Travel have partnered to raise funds for guides, drivers, fixers, local journalists, translators, hoteliers, and their families.
The money raised will support transportation, resettlement and general humanitarian needs for those displaced or who are trying to leave the country.
Untamed Borders founder, James Willcox, said: "These are people who we know and care about deeply.
"They are not directly employed by large NGO’s or international government organisations, but they have taken risks and sacrifices to promote their nation, share stories, and keep visitors safe. It’s our responsibility as travel companies to help them now."
The initiative, which launched on Tuesday (17 August), has so far collected $46,722 out of its $60,000 target.
Donations will be given out as grants to support emergency funds for transportation to safe areas, resettlement fees for displaced people who have moved within or out of Afghanistan, living support, daily essential costs and sponsorship financing for refugee and humanitarian visas.
A portion of all money collected will also go to support the general humanitarian crisis brought about by the change of regime in Afghanistan.
To make a donation, visit fundly.com/support-afghan-guides-and-fixers-1