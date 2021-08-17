Untamed Borders, Inertia Network, Soviet Tours and Lupine Travel have partnered to raise funds for guides, drivers, fixers, local journalists, translators, hoteliers, and their families.

The money raised will support transportation, resettlement and general humanitarian needs for those displaced or who are trying to leave the country.

Untamed Borders founder, James Willcox, said: "These are people who we know and care about deeply.

"They are not directly employed by large NGO’s or international government organisations, but they have taken risks and sacrifices to promote their nation, share stories, and keep visitors safe. It’s our responsibility as travel companies to help them now."