Nearly 30 businesses and individuals in the travel industry have already signed up, or are intending to sign up, to the Tourism Declares A Climate Emergency initiative.

The list includes Explore, Responsible Travel, Wildness Scotland and Ireland, Adventure Connection, Intrepid and Black Mountain Montenegro.

To be accepted onto the list, signatories must produce a Climate Emergency Plan within 12 months and give annual progress updates.

It has been created by Tourism Declares, a 12-month initiative from 1 January set up for the project.

Exodus has committed to halving each client’s carbon footprint by 2030 by developing options for European train travel and supporting eco-friendly projects.

In its declaration, Exodus’ sister-brand Headwater said: "We believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to tackle the climate emergency, and we want to be part of the solution.

"This means collaborating with competitors, supporting innovation and committing to clear timeframes and targets for carbon reduction."

View the declarations or sign the pledge, here.