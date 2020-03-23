The north-west company, which has 1,900 franchisees in seven countries, is one of 220 organisations around the country to be given one of these accolades.

It recognises either innovation, international trade, sustainable development or promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Travel Counsellors has previously won the award in 2014 and 2003 - the first time in the Innovation category because of its homeworking business model and the following two times in International Trade for continuous growth.

"It is the ultimate business accolade, and testament to how far the company has come in building a global community of like-minded travel entrepreneurs who, alongside our support team based across four continents, share the same passion for customer care and providing a uniquely personal travel service in both leisure and corporate sectors," said Steve Byrne, Travel Counsellors’ chief executive.

The company, which was set up 26 years ago, generated more than £160 million in sales from its overseas territories in 2019 and is among six others in the Greater Manchester area to feature in this year’s list.



Byrne said the company’s culture puts it "well placed" to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.