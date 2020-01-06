Digital specialist O’Donoghue joins the homeworking giant in its 25th year from AVADO Learning, where he was chief executive.



He brings 20 years’ experience in "disruptive digital" platforms across sales growth, talent development, digital marketing and data science.



It follows Travel Counsellors’ £7 million investment in its technology, including development of its My TC app.



Improvements have also been made to the business’s in-house booking platform, and Travel Counsellors have also added a "recommendation engine".