Travel Counsellors has appointed its first managing director for corporate travel.
Kieran Hartwell is the homeworking specialist’s new managing director for Travel Counsellors for Business, and will have responsibility for shaping its strategy over the next five years.
He has more than a decade of corporate travel experience in senior positions, including chief commercial officer at US-based Travel and Transport and president at Radius Travel.
"I’m delighted to join a forward-thinking, high-growth company with a very special culture and focus on people," said Hartwell.
"The business has a proven track record in providing the very best support model for travel management professionals, who in turn are committed to providing outstanding personalised experiences for their portfolio of corporate clients."
This comes as Travel Counsellors’ business branch enjoyed 17% growth in 2019 and sales of £180 million around the world.
Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, added: “We’re delighted that we have found someone in Kieran that shares our values and will drive forward our plans to build on the continued success of Travel Counsellors for Business by further improving our offering for corporate businesses and attracting more TMCs to be part of our community and use our model to support their clients and build their businesses.”
Travel Counsellors appointed Mark O’Donoghue as its first chief operating officer earlier this year.