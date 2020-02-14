Kieran Hartwell is the homeworking specialist’s new managing director for Travel Counsellors for Business, and will have responsibility for shaping its strategy over the next five years.

He has more than a decade of corporate travel experience in senior positions, including chief commercial officer at US-based Travel and Transport and president at Radius Travel.

"I’m delighted to join a forward-thinking, high-growth company with a very special culture and focus on people," said Hartwell.

"The business has a proven track record in providing the very best support model for travel management professionals, who in turn are committed to providing outstanding personalised experiences for their portfolio of corporate clients."