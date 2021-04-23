A spike in domestic holiday demand has pushed the UK up to third in Travel Counsellors’ list of top-selling destinations, and has helped drive a recovery in new bookings to almost 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

New bookings made with Travel Counsellors during March and April are currently at three times the level they were this time last year, with the UK trailing only Spain and Greece by volume. The US is fourth, and the UAE fifth.



Travel Counsellors said consumers "remained confident" domestic and overseas holidays were on the cards this year, despite the UK government not yet having announced how destinations will be categorised under a new traffic light system governing the resumption of international travel.



A limited resumption is expected from 17 May, with Grant Shapps confirming on Wednesday (28 April) the long-awaited green, amber and red lists would be published "in the next couple of weeks".



He added the UK’s NHS app would be used as a Covid pass for overseas travel, allowing travellers to show they’ve been vaccinated or to certify a recent negative test for Covid-19. "I’m working internationally with partners across the world to make sure the system can be internationally recognised," said Shapps.