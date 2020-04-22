That was the message from Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, speaking in a TTG Face to Face interview with TTG Media group editor Pippa Jacks.



Byrne said Travel Counsellors, which has 1,900 franchisees in seven countries, is working hard to be a source of comfort and support for its members during the Covid-19 pandemic.



This includes daily updates and three live video messages a week, virtual fitness classes, an expanded support hub, wellbeing tips, advice on diet and exercise, a financial support scheme and access to private, 24/7 counselling.



Travel Counsellors have also come together to devise a light-hearted game, which sees homeworking agents rate each other’s dinner.



“That has not been orchestrated by the company. The culture and the type of people [in our network] has facilitated that, and it’s endemic right across society… you have people reaching out to help others,” said Byrne.



There is no such thing as “overcommunication” in a time where everyone is searching for solace, support, comfort and community, he added.



“Who we were as individuals and the values we try to live our lives by haven’t changed. I don’t think this virus, notwithstanding the terrible impact it is having on people’s lives and livelihoods, needs to dictate how we behave and treat each other.”