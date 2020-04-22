Retaining your business’s moral foundations and core values should be every company’s number one priority during this coronavirus crisis.
That was the message from Steve Byrne, chief executive of Travel Counsellors, speaking in a TTG Face to Face interview with TTG Media group editor Pippa Jacks.
Byrne said Travel Counsellors, which has 1,900 franchisees in seven countries, is working hard to be a source of comfort and support for its members during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This includes daily updates and three live video messages a week, virtual fitness classes, an expanded support hub, wellbeing tips, advice on diet and exercise, a financial support scheme and access to private, 24/7 counselling.
Travel Counsellors have also come together to devise a light-hearted game, which sees homeworking agents rate each other’s dinner.
“That has not been orchestrated by the company. The culture and the type of people [in our network] has facilitated that, and it’s endemic right across society… you have people reaching out to help others,” said Byrne.
There is no such thing as “overcommunication” in a time where everyone is searching for solace, support, comfort and community, he added.
“Who we were as individuals and the values we try to live our lives by haven’t changed. I don’t think this virus, notwithstanding the terrible impact it is having on people’s lives and livelihoods, needs to dictate how we behave and treat each other.”
Sticking to their core values over many years has built trust between TCs and their clients, Byrne said, which is now helping them to work through this high-stress situation which could, under different circumstances, cause
relationship troubles.
Byrne said this was crucial because people are the most important asset to any business – both talented employees and loyal patrons.
For example, one customer has offered to pay £300 a month over the summer to their TC of 15 years, and then have the total amount discounted from a holiday when the sector recovers.
Byrne accepted, though, it is difficult to build trust and take a personal approach when there are a lot of cancellation requests.
“We are having to make some difficult decisions; customers are cancelling holidays they would have liked to have been able to go on, and everyone is being made to do things they would not like to do, so the important thing is the way you conduct yourself and stay true to the things that were dear to you two months ago,” he said.
“They will be the same things that will be dear to you in two years’ time when this has passed.”
Travel Counsellors is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best, and Byrne advised other businesses to do the same.
However, he insisted it was too early to predict how the travel industry would recover.