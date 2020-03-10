The company said it was “exploring all options” in terms of their roles, including extended unpaid leave, reduced working hours, job-share opportunities and redundancy.

It said it would also take into account any positive measures introduced by the government to support businesses in the coming days and weeks.



Travel Counsellors said in a statement: “The company has joined together with an incredible spirit, helping customers to navigate an extremely complex and fast-moving situation.

“We have an extremely well positioned business model, with a track record of sales and earnings growth, but inevitably this has had an impact on the current running of the company.



“As such, we need to take some extremely difficult but responsible actions to ensure we’re in the best position to help our business owners and their customers in the months to follow.”

It added: “Our priority throughout this process is, and will continue to be, ensuring each and every person is treated with the respect and care they deserve. We remain dedicated to being available to all of our support team colleagues during this time, both personally and professionally.



“We are confident that these changes will enable the company to emerge from the current situation as strong as possible, and will ensure our community can deliver the personalised service our customers value when the inevitable upturn in business happens.”