Kirsten Hughes, UK managing director for the independent travel company, expects the destination to following the booking trends of Spain and Greece.

"Despite the Balearics being moved off the green travel list, we have experienced a considerable increase in summer bookings to two of Brits’ favourite destinations: Spain and Greece," she added.



"We expect other popular destinations, such as Croatia, now moved to the green list, to follow the booking trend we have seen with Spain and Greece, as Britons seem more confident than ever in booking late summer holidays this year."