Travel Counsellors is expecting an uptake in Croatia bookings once the country is officially added to the green list on Monday (19 July).
Kirsten Hughes, UK managing director for the independent travel company, expects the destination to following the booking trends of Spain and Greece.
"Despite the Balearics being moved off the green travel list, we have experienced a considerable increase in summer bookings to two of Brits’ favourite destinations: Spain and Greece," she added.
"We expect other popular destinations, such as Croatia, now moved to the green list, to follow the booking trend we have seen with Spain and Greece, as Britons seem more confident than ever in booking late summer holidays this year."
The latest bookings figures from the homeworking firm show that 31% of all of its new bookings were for Spain.
Travel Counsellors has also seen a "rising interest" in Greece. Around 20% of its new summer 2021 bookings made last week (w/c 5 July) were for Greek destinations.
Barbados, the UAE and US are leading the bookings for winter 2021/22; while the US, Spain and the UK are the most popular destinations for summer 2022, according to the company’s booking figures from last week.