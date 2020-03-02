No nurseries would take care of such a young baby, and Hughes wasn’t about to stay at home and miss out on seeing the start-up – now seen as a pioneer of travel homeworking – succeed.

Hughes, from Leigh, returned to work when her second daughter was just three days old, and brought her with her.

Speakman’s fledgling homeworking business Travel Counsellors was going from strength to strength, and as one of the team of four who had worked to get the now £650 million turnover business off the ground, Hughes, then in her early 20s, was striving to demonstrate why she should be in charge of commercial.

Besides, she had other things on her mind.

Despite the fact she would have been financially better off receiving benefits than continuing with her job at Atherton agency David Speakman Travel, Hughes did not see that as an option.

Eight months pregnant with her second child, she was going through a marriage breakdown, and nine months later had been left with no choice but to ask for a council house for her and her two young daughters.

It was 1998 and Kirsten Hughes was experiencing the lowest point in her life.

Competitive streak

But this dogged determination had not always existed within Hughes.

Coming from a fairly volatile home, she met her future husband aged 17, “jacked in” her A levels and went with him to Africa for four months. On her return, she got a job in accounts.

She got married aged 20 and had her first daughter at 21, at which point she applied for a flexible contract at Lunn Poly.



"I was on the counter on my first day and discovered at that point I’m probably quite competitive," Hughes recalls. When Lunn Poly suddenly dropped her weekly hours from 45 to 11, Hughes in 1994 applied for a sales consultant job at David Speakman Travel.



“David was very much about the person. I think he saw something in me that I didn’t see myself. I had no confidence or aspirations, but he had faith in me and hired me.”



Hughes was immediately drawn to the work Speakman and his wife, Maureen, were doing to establish Travel Counsellors in the same building.



“David was setting this new business up with laptops, modems and travel agents working from home, which was all new at the time.

If something needed doing, I would just have a go – there’s being given opportunities and then there’s finding and taking them,” says Hughes, which fits with one of her mantras – “failure is a lesson”.



She adds with a laugh: “I think suppliers thought David was a little bit mad. In those days, you could only buy travel in a high street shop, or you rang the newspaper.



“But when you work for a successful entrepreneur who is so passionate about something, it’s never crossed my mind in the past 25 years that it could ever fail as a concept.”



At this point, Hughes was going through her divorce. “It was probably the toughest personally, yet most enjoyable time of my life,” she shares.



“You have a choice whether to be a victim, or to learn from what’s happened in your life and work through it.

“I was a sponge, always eager to learn, and the team was there for me emotionally.

That’s one of the things that makes Travel Counsellors so special to me – I’ve always been able to rely on some amazing people within the company for support, both personally and professionally. It’s always felt like family.”



Around 2000, the company bought a new property in Bolton. “It was a six-storey building, and we had about 40 staff. It was much bigger than we needed,” Hughes tells me with a smile.



“But that was the mentality. I was then running commercial and we were negotiating deals that didn’t reflect our size.



“We never settled for second best because we knew where we were going.”