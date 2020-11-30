Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
Member+
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
Premium Member+
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features Lists & Media Packs
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or
join Premium Member+
to post two of your own recruitment ads every month.
Member+
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
Premium Member+
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features Lists & Media Packs
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or
join Premium Member+
to post two of your own recruitment ads every month.
Competitions
Enter TTG’s Holly Jolly Christmas Draw
30 Nov 2020
Win a stay for two at Sani Resort, Greece, or Ikos Andalusia
23 Nov 2020
Win a VIP day onboard Golden Horizon and a White Company hamper with Tradewind Voyages
10 Nov 2020
Win a £100 Love2shop voucher with Nova Scotia
02 Nov 2020
Enter TTG’s Holly Jolly Christmas Draw
Win a stay for two at Sani Resort, Greece, or Ikos Andalusia
Win a VIP day onboard Golden Horizon and a White Company hamper with Tradewind Voyages
Win a £100 Love2shop voucher with Nova Scotia
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
TTG+ Events
Agenda 2021
Open Events
Virtual Luxpo
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Watch TTG+ On Demand sessions
Transport committee chair joins Agenda 2021 line-up
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus support
Costa Rica hub
Cruise
Cruise Restart
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#SaveTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#SaveTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Cruise Restart
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
TTG Travel Heroes
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
Suppliers Directory Live
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus support
Costa Rica hub
Cruise
Cruise Restart
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#SaveTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#SaveTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Cruise Restart
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
TTG Travel Heroes
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
Suppliers Directory Live
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
TTG+ Events
Agenda 2021
Open Events
Virtual Luxpo
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Watch TTG+ On Demand sessions
Transport committee chair joins Agenda 2021 line-up
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Enter TTG’s Holly Jolly Christmas Draw
30 Nov 2020
Win a stay for two at Sani Resort, Greece, or Ikos Andalusia
23 Nov 2020
Win a VIP day onboard Golden Horizon and a White Company hamper with Tradewind Voyages
10 Nov 2020
Win a £100 Love2shop voucher with Nova Scotia
02 Nov 2020
Enter TTG’s Holly Jolly Christmas Draw
Win a stay for two at Sani Resort, Greece, or Ikos Andalusia
Win a VIP day onboard Golden Horizon and a White Company hamper with Tradewind Voyages
Win a £100 Love2shop voucher with Nova Scotia
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Latest Editions
Newsletters
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or
join Premium Member+
to post two of your own recruitment ads every month.
Travel Counsellors MD on 'strong peaks' signs and homeworker growth
04 Dec 2020
by Jennifer Morris
Two days last week saw stronger sales than 2019 year-on-year
To continue reading...
Please log in below or join now for access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
Previous Article
RCD Hotels launches agents rewards programme
Next Article
'Business travel is a vital economic enabler – it should be exempt'
Jennifer Morris
News editor
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Face To Face with Travel Counsellors' Kirsten Hughes
Govt defers to councils as TTG poll reveals grant disparity
Andy Freeth takes CEO role at JG Travel Group
Most Read
Hays Travel announces death of founder John Hays
Rapid antigen tests could unlock Canary Islands this winter
Hays promotes Woodall to COO 'to take business plan forward'
John Hays: From humble beginnings to high street hero
Ski Amis thanks 'loyal clients' as it ceases trading
Read TTG November 2020
02 Nov 2020
Recommended For You
Scottish agencies boosted by grant clarification
04 Dec 2020
RCD Hotels launches agents rewards programme
04 Dec 2020
'Business travel is a vital economic enabler – it should be exempt'
04 Dec 2020
‘Confusing’ travel rules putting off UK consumers
04 Dec 2020
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Enter TTG’s Holly Jolly Christmas Draw
30 Nov 2020
Win a stay for two at Sani Resort, Greece, or Ikos Andalusia
23 Nov 2020
Win a VIP day onboard Golden Horizon and a White Company hamper with Tradewind Voyages
10 Nov 2020
Win a £100 Love2shop voucher with Nova Scotia
02 Nov 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
Agenda 2021
07 Dec 2020
TTG+ Members
Virtual Luxpo
15 Dec 2020
FREE TO ATTEND
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
19 Mar 2021
The Vox, Birmingham
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds