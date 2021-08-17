During the week commencing 16 August, another third of customers booked winter 2021/22 breaks to the US, Spain and the Maldives while the final third planned ahead to summer 2022 with bookings to Greece, Spain and the USA.

Following Thursday’s (26 August) traffic light update, Travel Counsellors said it is "very optimistic" about overseas travel as it recorded its "highest ever" trading week since March 2021.

As well as a continued demand for staycations and late bookings, the company has seen an increase in demand for long-haul destinations in 2022.

Travel Counsellors reported a 440% increase in bookings to the UAE after the last travel announcement, when the country was moved from red to amber.