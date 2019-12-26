The homeworking giant’s total transactions for 2019 surpassed £650 million for the first time in its 25-year history.



The business also saw a 20% increase in people travelling over the festive period, and 14% increase in those choosing to book their 2020 breaks during December.



Popular December destinations included the US, south east Asia and the Caribbean, while full-year favourites included Florida, Dubai, Mexico and the Indian Ocean.



Travel Counsellors has also taken on more than 50 former Thomas Cook employees who were left facing an uncertain future when the iconic operator collapsed in September.



“2019 has been another record-breaking year for Travel Counsellors, marking the company’s 25th year in business and 17th consecutive year of double-digit growth," said Travel Counsellors chief executive Steve Byrne.



Byrne added the general election had not dampened end-of-year bookings, and stressed he anticipated increasing interest in non-Eurozone destinations as customers seek greater value for money.