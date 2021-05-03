Travel Counsellors has launched a new corporate business model for business development managers looking to launch their own franchise.

Experienced sales and business development managers can join the company as franchisees, offering full-service account management to clients by working with fellow corporate Travel Counsellors to make bookings.

The company’s new cohort of business development franchisees have brought in more than £10 million in new accounts since the beginning of last year, working with teams of corporate Travel Counsellors after agreeing a commission split.

Travel Counsellors corporate managing director, Kieran Hartwell, said: “The concept of Travel Counsellor business owners working in duos, trios or teams is not new to us, especially within our corporate travel division, however, we’ve formalised the opportunity and extended this further by enabling a new franchise position focussed on sales and business development.

“There is a wealth of talent in the corporate travel industry who are experts at sourcing solutions to clients’ problems and creating seamless booking and travel experiences, acting as an extension of in-house teams. We want to harness this talent by keeping people in the industry who can be there for their clients and support businesses to get moving again.

“The personal service provided by experienced travel managers can only become more valuable as we seek to understand and advise on the latest updates and government announcements on travel, including the impact of the traffic light system and associated testing requirements.

“We firmly believe that the future of business travel will be built around a highly personalised and trusted concierge-style service, working closely with clients to unravel the complexities we may continue to see in the coming weeks and months.”