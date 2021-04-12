The city break sector is one market targeted by Travel Curious

The city break sector is one market targeted by Travel Curious

Travel Curious, the private tour guide specialist, is embarking on a fund-raising exercise under guidance of a new chairperson.

ETOA chairman and former JacTravel chief executive Mario Bodini has been appointed to oversee the brand’s board of directors as it strives to raise $5-$7 million for global expansion.

Travel Curious offers online bookable tours and activities worldwide. It sells its own-branded and white labelled tours, with 600-plus itineraries in more than 70 cities.

Bodini said: “We’ve seen growth and investment in the tours and activities sector for a couple of years now, but predominantly in marketplaces.

“Travel Curious is a great challenger company, reinvigorating the private tours market to create, operate and distribute quality immersive experiences on a free sale basis.

“It really expands the offer for traditional travel agents, travel suppliers and hospitality partners looking to provide complete travel experiences while benefiting from additional revenue.”

Travel Curious has 60 industry partnerships with brands including Tui Musement, Marriott, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Small Leading Hotels of the World.

Amir Azulay, Travel Curious co-founder and chief executive, added: ““We have huge plans for Travel Curious to become the world’s leading tours and activities service provider to traditional travel and hospitality companies.

“Our proprietary booking and distribution technology, together with our highly experienced network of guides and exceptional partners, allow us to offer their customers a new style of travelling with our private tours and the way we sell them.”

