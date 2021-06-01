Abta has released further information for how industry members can get involved in the upcoming Travel Day of Action lobbying next week – including protest events in London, Edinburgh and Belfast.
Trade bodies from across the aviation and travel sectors will come together on 23 June to put pressure on the UK government to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer season and produce a package of sector-specific support for travel firms.
Abta said “every airline, airport, tour operator, travel agent, supplier and partner” was encouraged to support the activities – whether during the planned lobbying events in London, Edinburgh or Belfast or locally in travel agencies and businesses or holding virtual meetings.
The London-based event, due to be held at Westminster’s College Green, will start at 12.30pm, with attendance capped at 400 people at any one time.
There are two time slots “to ensure maximum attendance across the industry” and those wishing to attend must register with their trade association.
Abta members have been emailed a link to register, the association said.
Those attending in London are also encouraged to invite their MP for a meeting on College Green using a letter template on Abta’s website.
In the Edinburgh, the Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) is organising activities in Holyrood, while similarly in Belfast, The Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents is organising its event.
Those wishing to attend are asked to contact the associations directly.
Those unable to attend in person are being encouraged to organise a meeting with their MP or devolved representative, so they aware of the challenges facing the sector “and the need to speak up for travel”.
There is also a Twitterstorm planned for 23 June and all information currently available for the Travel Day of Action can be found on Abta’s website.
Abta is urging those attending next week to ensure all activities are Covid compliant and further guidance will be provided to those heading to London, Edinburgh and Belfast.
Luke Petherbridge, Abta’s director of public affairs, said the Travel Day of Action was “an opportunity for the whole industry to urge the UK government and devolved administrations to speak up for travel.”
“Throughout this entire pandemic the UK travel industry has had nowhere near the level of support needed to deal with the devastating impact this crisis has had on people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses. Figures don’t do justice in explaining the financial and emotional toll this has taken on those working in travel,” he said.
“It has been fantastic to see such great support and interest in the Travel Day of Action, and there are lots of different ways that people will be able to get involved – including via social media, meeting with their MPs or joining events in London, Edinburgh or Belfast.
“It is really important that people strictly follow the rules and requirements around Covid-19 and arrangements for the day. We want the Day of Action to generate positive sentiment and constructive support for the industry.
“Anyone wishing to attend the organised lobby on College Green, Westminster, must register in advance via their trade association. We have permission for 400 people to be on College Green at any one time and have two time slots, meaning we could have up to 800 people – including press, MPs and organisers.
“If you move beyond College Green then you will need to abide by all of the usual social distancing measures, including no groups of more than 30 people together outside.”