Trade bodies from across the aviation and travel sectors will come together on 23 June to put pressure on the UK government to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer season and produce a package of sector-specific support for travel firms.

Abta said “every airline, airport, tour operator, travel agent, supplier and partner” was encouraged to support the activities – whether during the planned lobbying events in London, Edinburgh or Belfast or locally in travel agencies and businesses or holding virtual meetings.

The London-based event, due to be held at Westminster’s College Green, will start at 12.30pm, with attendance capped at 400 people at any one time.

There are two time slots “to ensure maximum attendance across the industry” and those wishing to attend must register with their trade association.

Abta members have been emailed a link to register, the association said.

Those attending in London are also encouraged to invite their MP for a meeting on College Green using a letter template on Abta’s website.

In the Edinburgh, the Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) is organising activities in Holyrood, while similarly in Belfast, The Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents is organising its event.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact the associations directly.

Those unable to attend in person are being encouraged to organise a meeting with their MP or devolved representative, so they aware of the challenges facing the sector “and the need to speak up for travel”.

There is also a Twitterstorm planned for 23 June and all information currently available for the Travel Day of Action can be found on Abta’s website.