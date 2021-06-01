Travel Day of Action will get under way at 12.30pm on Wednesday

More than 1,000 travel professionals are expected to turn out at Westminster, Holyrood and Stormont today (23 June) to raise awareness of the plight facing the travel industry.

Travel Day of Action will see the travel industry unite to call on the UK government and the devolved administrations to take steps to reopen travel and provide more sector-specific support for businesses hardest hit by the Covid crisis.

At 2pm, the industry will stage a Twitterstorm, which will be directed at prime minister Boris Johnson, urging him and the government to build on the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to safely reopen travel this summer.

The lobby effort comes ahead of a fresh parliamentary debate, fixed for Thursday (24 June), on support for the aviation, travel and tourism sectors, led by Gatwick MP Henry Smith and travel select committee char, Huw Merriman MP.