Transport committee chair Huw Merriman has praised the “amazing” turnout for the Day of Action and pledged to continue lobbying on the industry’s behalf.

Speaking to TTG editor Sophie Griffiths, Merriman said the industry should be allowed to reopen – or be compensated for being shut down by government travel restrictions.

“The choice is quite stark; either let people get on with business and let people get on with travelling, which is what I favour, or if we are going to be restrictive, then cough up the cash and pay the sector compensation."

He said all parties, including his own, were “talking up restrictions because they think it’s politically popular,” but added: “I’m really optimistic the government will start to ease some of the restrictions for those that have got the Covid vaccination twice. I think we will probably see amber looking like green for them.

"So I think movement is coming. Now the key is to make the movement happen fast, so we can save our summer holidays.”