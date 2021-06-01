Hundreds turned out at Westminster to lobby government for support

Agents joined colleagues from across the industry to demand urgent help for the industry before it is too late during a series of Travel Day of Action lobbies around the UK.

Hundreds of agents, operators and airline staff descended on Westminster, Holyrood in Edinburgh and Stormont in Belfast during Travel Day of Action on Wednesday (23 June), demanding a quicker reopening of international travel and the provision of sector-specific financial support.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, who sits on parliament’s transport committee, said the travel industry had been “completely abandoned by this government”.

“The government is now pursuing a totally non-evidence-based approach to travel. Europe has opened up – Europeans are free to travel, Americans are free to travel but we are still incarcerated on Boris Johnson’s prison island,” added Bradshaw.