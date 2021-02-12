One Travel Designers' client has booked five holidays including a trip to Kos

Agency Travel Designers has been boosted by taking five bookings from the same client worth a total of just under £100,000.

Nick Harding-McKay, managing director of the London-based agency, told TTG the client had booked five breaks within the past two weeks with departures between May and November 2021.

“The client said she’s had enough of Covid – let’s spend the money for both this year and last year’s holidays,” he said.

The customer has booked three trips to the Maldives, as well as holidays to Tenerife and Kos, covering a range of family celebrations, including her 50th birthday, her father’s 80th birthday and her children graduating from university.

“It’s great to see that a client has so much confidence in the travel industry that they’re booking these holidays,” added Harding-McKay.