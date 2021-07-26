Business rescue specialist Begbies Traynor found 4,908 travel and tourism businesses were “significantly distressed” in the second half of 2021, a 26% increase on the same period last year.

Among these were 1,580 classed as travel agencies or other reservations services, and 805 tour operators.

Begbies Traynor’s Red Flag Alert also found 27,557 jobs with SMEs in travel and tourism were at risk in the second quarter of this year, compared to 15,747 a year ago.

However, the latest figure has fallen from the peak of 29,692 at the start of this year, indicating that either some companies have recovered – or already disappeared from the market.

The firm’s research, compiled from Companies House data, highlighted the fact that a moratorium on winding up orders – imposed earlier in the Covid crisis – came to an end on 30 June.