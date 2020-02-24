Sara Rigby was training to be a Not Just Travel consultant at its Bournemouth headquarters just one week after leaving her marketing role with the company.

"I fell in love with travel when I started working at Not Just Travel. Every day I spoke with consultants who were making very good money while enjoying the perks of the industry," said Rigby.

"So often I was at my desk thinking: ‘If they can do it, so can I’. Eventually it just became too tempting and I decided to take the plunge."

Rigby will run the business full-time, supported by her husband Rob, who will help out around his own full-time job.

The couple met while living in Australia and married two years ago before they settled down in Hampshire.

Paul Harrison, Not Just Travel co-founder, said: “We were obviously sad to lose Sara from our corporate team, but delighted that she chose to remain as part of the Not Just Travel family.

"As with all our travel consultants, we wish Sara and Rob lots of luck and will support them all the way.”