Travel Industry Awards – meet the judges
02 Aug 2021by Sophie Griffiths
Experts from across the industry have come together to debate, discuss and deliberate hundreds of shortlisted entries for The Travel Industry Awards by TTG.
The winners will be announced at the all-new awards ceremony, in association with Virgin Atlantic, taking place on 30 September at Magazine London.
Complete with a new trust mark of excellence, The Travel Industry Awards by TTG represent the most prestigious accolades in travel, with winners decided by the top names in the sector – including a number of this year’s Top 50 travel agency owners – who pored over lengthy submissions and engaged in presentations with shortlisted firms.
Tickets for the awards are available in a variety of packages, as well as a special rate for those made redundant within the past 12 months.
Judges included:
- Alan French, chief executive, Thomas Cook
- Alistair Rowland, chief executive and chairman, Blue Bay Travel
- Amanda Matthews, managing director, Designer Travel
- Andy Harmer, director, Clia
- Antonio Paradiso, managing director, MSC Cruises
- Barbara Kolosinska, director, C&M Recruitment
- Britt-Marie Monks, founder, Honeymoon Fixer
- Carol Hay, chief executive, McKenzie Gayle Limited
- Carolyn Park, director, C The World
- Cherie Richards, chief of staff, Not Just Travel
- Chris Photi, head of travel and leisure, White Hart Associates
- David Trunkfield, partner, head of travel and leisure, PwC UK
- Diane Coleman, director, Tickets Travel
- Ged Brown, founder and chief executive, Low Season Traveller
- Graeme Brett, director, Westoe Travel
- Helen Parry, director, Arundel Travel
- Jacqueline Dobson, president, Barrhead Travel CIC
- Jamie-Lee Abtar, executive director, Women in Travel
- Jeannette Linfoot, founder and chief executive, Jeannette Linfoot Associates
- Jeremy Sampson, chief executive, The Travel Foundation
- Kelly Cookes, leisure director, Advantage Travel Centres
- Kim Kent, manager, Spear Travels
- Lee Hunt, managing director, Deben Travel
- Leanne Miller, director, Cumbria Travel
- Lisa Fitzell, managing director, Elegant Resorts
- Lynn Narraway, managing director UK business, Seabourn
- Mark Swords, managing director, Swords Travel
- Martin Alcock, director, The Travel Trade Consultancy
- Martyn Sumners, executive director, Aito
- Melissa Tilling, chief executive, Charitable Travel
- Natalie Bennett, travel consultant, Off Broadway Travel
- Nathan Cable, chief executive, Party Hard Travel
- Nick Longman, chief executive, Audley Travel
- Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, sales and marketing director, Barrhead Travel
- Nicola McNeish, head of sales, Celebrity Cruises
- Olly Nicholls, group chief executive, Attraction World
- Patricia Rickerby, director, Cumbria Travel
- Phil Aird-Mash, chief executive, ITC
- Rachel Wright, owner, Select Travel Holidays
- Rad Sofronijevic, chief operating officer, Midcounties Co-operative Travel
- Richard Carrick, director, Richard Carrick Consulting
- Richard Dixon, director, Holidaysplease
- Rob Kenton, managing director, Triangle Travel
- Sandra Corkin, managing director, Oasis Travel
- Sarah Wikevand, managing director, ROL Cruise
- Sheena Whittle, head of direct, Personal Travel Agents
- Shona Thorne, director, Thorne Travel
Meanwhile the i newspaper is the latest company to support the Travel Industry Awards by TTG, sponsoring the Sustainable Travel Company of the Year category.
Commenting on their support of the awards programme, Sophie Lam, i travel editor said: “We are pleased to be supporting The Travel Industry Awards by TTG this year, particularly the Sustainable Travel Company of the Year category.
“A significant proportion of i’s readers are more likely to have chosen not to travel by plane for their holidays, and are conscious of their carbon footprint, as well as being concerned about sustainability. Our popular Green Shoots environmental newsletter demonstrates deep engagement with its practical, tangible content. As the travel industry rebuilds, it is vital that it does so responsibly - using the challenges of Covid-19 to reassess old practices as it moves forward in a positive and sustainable way.”
